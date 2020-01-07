Committee releases recommendations for $1 million memorial to honor UNCC shooting victims

article

A UNC Charlotte committee has released its recommendations for a permanent memorial to honor the victims of the deadly 2018 campus shooting.

The committee would like the memorial to be placed in Belk Plaza between Kennedy Hall, where the shooting took place, and the recently completed ellipse and fountain.

The memorial would name Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, the two students who were killed when the gunman opened fire a classroom on April 30, and would acknowledge all those who were wounded physically and psychologically.

Other recommendations include making the memorial interactive and/or occupiable and combining landscape, architecture and art.

The selection process for the design of the memorial will include two stages: First, there will be an open request for proposals. The submissions will be reviewed by a design jury of experts, who will then make a final design recommendation to the Chancellor.

Opportunities will be provided for stakeholders, members of the campus community and art and architecture staff and students to give general feedback on the design options.

The request for proposals will open in Spring of this year and the final design will be announced on April 30, 2021, on the second anniversary of the shooting. The unveiling and dedication of the memorial is planned for the third anniversary of the shooting in 2022.

You can read more about the committee's recommendations here.