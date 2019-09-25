Community getting results for Mount Holly couple

Neighbors are getting results for a Mount Holly man.

Herman Hewitt is taking care of his sick wife while living on a fixed income. His car needed repairs for months-- and neighbors were able to get enough money to put it in the shop and pay for those repairs.

Hewitt never asked for help, but he's been overwhelmed by the support from his neighbors. The community came together to raise enough funds to repair his car.

He got it back Tuesday.

"I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude," said Hewitt. "I'm grateful for their efforts and it's a blessing that they've stepped up and wanted to help."

The community has raised close to $1,700 on a Gofundme page.

"It has been awesome," Hewitt said. "I never would've thought I would get this type of response from the people in Mount Holly and other areas that contributed to this cause. It's been a great blessing to us."

