Community rallying around SC firefighter who lost own home to blaze

A South Carolina community is rallying around a firefighter who lost everything in a blaze just days before Thanksgiving.

Fort Lawn firefighter Adam Glackler is usually fighting the fires, but just days ago, crews were battling flames at his home.

The house he's worked so hard to make a home for him and his wife had caught fire.

"He seems to still have good spirits about stuff. The day of the fire I asked him do you need anything and he seems to have lost everything and he said I don't know where to start," Fort Lawn Fire Chief Allen Cule said.

Gackler has been with the Fort Lawn fire department for the last five years. As he was out working to fight fires last week, he got the call that his home had been overtaken with flames.

Chief Cule also lost his home to a fire 11 years ago.

"I know how it is. First thing he did is come up to me and said 'you've been through this yourself.' It really does change your outlook on life to have stuff like this happen to you," Cule said.

Glackler and his family are in good spirits, but Chief Cule says the help from the community has been a major factor.

Right now, the family is currently staying with loved ones until they can get a new home.

If you would like to get results and help the Glacker's, you can contribute to their GoFund Me.

