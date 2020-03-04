Community 'relieved' after suspect in beloved NoDa restaurant owner's murder arrested

The man accused of murdering a beloved NoDa business owner is in custody and CMPD says it’s all thanks to good old fashioned police work.

“A lot of this was just good ole fashion nose to the grindstone police work,” said CMPD Major Cam Selvey.

That's how CMPD describes what led up to the arrest of 33-year-old Terry Connor Jr.

Many people were left speechless when they found out that the man accused of killing Brooks was being put behind bars. They say relieved is the best way to describe how they felt.

“I never gave up hope. I knew they were going to work as hard as they could and it's paid off,” Scott‘s twin brother David said.

David spent the morning signing over a check to Habitat for Humanity while warrants were being issued for Conner’s arrest. He says when he heard of the arrest, his brother was the only thing on his mind.

“The face of my brother and the memories we had growing up, and being a twin we're a little closer, I can only imagine what went through his mind that morning,” David said.

Connor was arrested for the murder of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Brooks' Sandwich House. He was gunned down in the early morning of December 9 right outside of his business.

Terry Connor Jr., 33, is accused of murdering Scott Brooks on Dec. 9.

The murder sent shockwaves through the NoDa community and even the city with many feeling personally affected by the tragedy.

"It shook the entire city because this restaurant had been here forever and it's a great place for people to gather and get a good meal for a good price,” neighbor Robert Chandler said.

Police say Connor is a convicted felon with a history of violent behavior.

“He [Connor] does have a criminal history. He was released in September of last year after about six years in prison for an assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. In that case he committed a home invasion and shot two people,” Maj. Selvey said.

Despite the publicity surrounding the murder, including surveillance images, Maj. Selvey believes Connor stayed in the area.

“Two my knowledge, yes, he stayed local and I guess technically hiding in plain sight if you feel like you gotten away with something. I’m not sure he felt like he needed to hide because I can tell you my homicide detectives would stop until they found you.”

According to police, the $21,000 reward helped bring in tips, but Maj. Selvey re-affirmed just how crucial Detective Martin was in capturing Connor.

“I can say confidentially that it was the lead detective and the ideas she had and the work she put into that played the greatest part of this successful arrest.”

The Brooks family says they know justice won't bring back Scott Brooks but it will help their family take a step toward healing.

"You never know how many friends you have until something like this happens. I don't have words to describe what kind of family they are,” said David.

Now many are hopeful this arrest is the beginning of healing and justice for this family and their community.

"I’m relieved and so happy for the family. This is just a great burger place in Charlotte,” Mike Booher said.

"There was this person that was out there still and I’m sure the whole city is relieved that someone has been apprehended and will face trial," said Chandler.