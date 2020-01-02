Company to reportedly enforce 'appropriate practices' instead of curfew after deadly mall shooting

article

An online petition has collected more than 10,000 signatures to enforce a curfew at Concord Mills mall after a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed in the parking lot outside Dave and Buster's on Saturday, Dec. 28. Despite thousands of signatures, the property's owner is reportedly not budging.

Simon Property Group, who owns Concord Mills mall and the property it sits on, reportedly informed Sanida Sabanija, who started the online petition on change.org, that the company does not do curfews but rather enforces 'appropriate practices.'

"I spoke to a Public Relations person at Simon Property Group. He informed me that Simon Property Group does not do curfews, but rather more 'appropriate practices' such as speaking to parents and handing out pamphlets informing them of rules of conduct," Sabanija wrote. "I informed him that the incidents that occurred at the mall this past weekend were not isolated by any means, but rather fairly common."

CONCORD MILLS MALL CURFEW ONLINE PETITION

Sabanija and the thousands of others who have signed the online petition believe Saturday's horrific deadly shooting was due to "unsupervised underage children."

"The only way we know to save this mall from becoming one of many Simon malls that have turned into a non-family friendly environment is to demand a curfew be implemented by Simon Property Group," Sabanija wrote.

Petitioners are wishing for a 6 p.m. curfew for any and all unsupervised teenagers at Concord Mills mall.