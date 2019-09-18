Company will pay you $1,300 to watch 13 classic horror movies by Halloween

This job might be the scariest but easiest way to make $1,300.

A company is looking for one lucky (or unlucky) person to watch 13 classic Stephen King movies by Halloween and will pay them to do it.

DISH Network retailer USDish.com says the ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented in order to track their spooky experience. The selected adrenaline junkie will keep tabs on their heart rate, sleep pattern, who they’re watching the scary movies with and other details on a provided worksheet.

The 13 selected films based on Stephen King’s chilling novels are: “Carrie" (original or 2013 remake), "Children of the Corn," "Christine," "Creepshow," "Cujo," "Dreamcatcher," "It" (original or 2017 remake), "The Mist," "Pet Sematary" (original or 2019 remake), "Salem's Lot," "The Shining," "Thinner" and "Misery."

Actor Jack Nicholson is shown on the set of "The Shining," alongside a person wearing a clown costume in Liverpool in preparation of Stephen King's "It" remake in 2017.

All the films will be provided by the company, as well as a survival kit with a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy and some Stephen King paraphernalia “to set the stage for what is sure to be a terrifying experience,” the company said.

USDish.com will also send a Fitbit to help you track your heart rate during some of the more intense scenes and a movie theater gift card to add a 14th movie to the list — either the new films “It: Chapter 2” or “Doctor Sleep.”

“Once you watch all 13 movies and log your report, we’ll pay you $1,300,” the job description reads online. “Spend it how you want. May we recommend a relaxing spa trip?”

Interested applicants can apply online and will need to share in 200 words or less why they should be “tortured this way,” how they like to celebrate the Halloween season and any other relevant information that would make them the right candidate.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 15, and the winner will be notified by email or letter within five business days of the closing date, the company said.

“Movie buff? Scaredy cat? Adrenaline junkie? All of the above? This job is not for the faint of heart, but it could be for you,” the company said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.