Concerned parent takes video of Cabarrus County bus swerving on windy road

A concerned parent sent video to FOX 46 that appeared to show a Cabarrus County school bus moving across lanes on a winding road Monday morning.

The video was taken by Jennifer Cox around 7 a.m. on Irish Potato Road. She posted it to Facebook saying she kept noticing the bus swerving and that it almost hit another call.

"I decided to record it so the school would have proof," Cox said. "It was terrifying to watch."

She said she called the district that day to let them know about the potentially dangerous situation.

" I told them what was going on but they didn’t seem so concerned. All the lady said was okay then hung up."

So FOX 46 reached out to the district to see if they thought the video showed a problem. They responded to us Tuesday, saying:

"Cabarrus County Schools is conducting an investigation about the operation of Bus #392 on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The safety of our students and staff is always a priority, and we are thankful that no students were on board the bus at the time of the incident. Our investigation is being conducted in accordance with Board of Education policies and state personnel laws. And as such, it is a confidential personnel matter."

FOX 46 is continuing to follow their investigation into the driver and operation of the bus, and will keep you updated on what we find out.

