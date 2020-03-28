Concord church makes care baskets for healthcare workers

It’s not Easter yet, but a Concord church is already making baskets for healthcare workers on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.

“They’re the heroes of our society that are taking care of people and putting themselves at risk every single day,” said Jesse Watkins, senior pastor at Friendship Southern Baptist Church.

Members of the church in Concord are getting results for nurses, doctors, and other medical workers.

“My wife is a nurse, my sister is an ER nurse, so we are especially sensitive to what the nurses are going through right now,” said Watkins.

“We just wanted to bless them that way because they do work so tirelessly for us,” said Stephanie Smith, a nurse and church member.

She’s been doing a lot of the shopping, helping fill the baskets with lotions, pens, phone chargers, food and sweet treats for health care workers.

“The lady ringing me up in Walmart, when she found out what we were doing, busted out crying which made me start crying. My girls were with me and they were like. ‘Mom, why is she crying?’ And the lady was like, ‘I’ve seen so much hate that this is such a bright light.”

Advertisement

A handful of hope for those who care for us.

“We want them to know that there’s people that are really encouraging them.”

If you would like to help in the effort, email Concordfriendship@gmail.com