Concord family leaves snacks out for delivery drivers

A kind-hearted family in Concord is giving back to the delivery workers who are helping us out at the holidays.

The Ernst family decided to set out some treats on their front porch for the men and women who are "making holiday shopping easier."

The family's Ring video captured the excitement of one delivery driver who wasn't expecting such a nice surprise.

"Delivery drivers help yourself to some snacks," the note read.

The man was pretty blown away by the small act of kindness.

"Wow! That is crazy. Oh man, that is dope," the driver says. "I'm about to get myself some snacks!"

Thanks to the Ernst's for showing what the holiday spirit is all about!