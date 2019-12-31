Concord Mills entrance being shut down next week for large scale traffic flow project

article

The entrance to Concord Mills off concord Mills Boulevard will be shut down January 6 for the construction of a flyover bridge that is supposed to alleviate extreme traffic issues that have plagued the area, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday.

The mall's entrance across from Kings Grant Pavilion, which is closest to I-85, will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. next Monday.

CONCORD MILLS PARKING WAS AT CAPACITY ON BLACK FRIDAY

“The roadwork enhancements are intended to provide a long-term solution to traffic and parking needs to ensure the best experience for our shoppers, visitors and neighbors,” said Ray Soporowski, general manager at Concord Mills. “We are giving the city and the North Carolina Department of Transportation our full cooperation to streamline this process and have the work completed and all entrances to Concord Mills back open as soon and as safely as possible.”

The flyover bridge is expected to be completed by 2021 and will have a soft opening in the fall of 2020, officials say.

In the interim, traffic on Concord Mills Boulevard will be redirected towards the outer shoulder. Shoppers will not be able to access Concord Mills Boulevard from the entrance/exit during the work.

The bridge costs $10.2 million and will extend a two-lane flyover for a better connection between I-85 and the mall.