Concord Mills flyover bridge hopes to ease mall traffic

Many Charlotte neighbors describe a trip to Concord Mills Mall as busy, difficult, and frustrating, but officials a project beginning Monday night will improve traffic and parking.

“[Making] it easier to get to work, that's the only thing I am looking at,” mall employee Jamie Hawks said.

While construction takes place, westbound traffic on Concord Mills Boulevard will be shifted toward the outside shoulder and the two lanes left turn lanes into the entrance will be closed to allow for bridge work in the median.

One employee inside the mall tells FOX 46 they worry about short term traffic issues.

“It almost seems like when it comes in there's nowhere anyone can go. That's my biggest concern is where the traffic is going to go,” Hawks said.

The bridge is scheduled to be open to traffic in the Fall of 2020 with the bridge being completed by the summer of 2021.

“Honestly I don’t know if it's going to make it easier,” a shopper told FOX 46.

Despite what officials believe will be a win for shoppers, others aren't ready to commit until they see a finished product

“If they planned it outright I think they can do it ok. I just don’t see with the area they have as they have it at this moment that it's going to help,” said Hawks.

