Concord Mills Mall parking was at capacity on Black Friday

article

Concord Police had to intervene on Black Friday due to traffic exceeding its capacity, partially because of an accident in the area.

The accident on I-85 southbound near 485 caused extra headaches for shoppers looking to find limited deals. The police ended up blocking three entrances into concord Mills Mall off Concord Mills Boulevard and opened up some stagnant travel lanes. This went on for about 45 minutes according to officials.

The mall remained open but heavy delays were to be expected.

The Concord Transportation Department was actively monitoring the situation including traffic signals and making adjustments as needed.

Traffic volume had exceeded boulevard and parking lot capacity.