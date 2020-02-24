Concord neighbors push back against new developments, construction

The site of a new housing complex is all too familiar for people in west Concord and some neighbors are pushing back.

“One word is 'explosion'. It has exploded and it’s just been growing. It's nonstop,” Concord neighbor Navneet Haisja said.

It's the type of development Haisja and many others want to put on hold. One of Navneet's neighbors started a building moratorium petition for the area a few weeks back. The petition would like the city to hold off on residential subdivisions with more than ten lots and all forms of multifamily residential development west of I-85 that haven't already been approved for at least a year.

“The problem is the infrastructure, the schools, the roads, the area. There is no road for buses and emergency workers,” said Haisja.

A similar situation happened back in 2018 where a developer wanted to build more than 400 homes off of Poplar Tent Road in Concord. Similar concerns arose and the zoning commission voted against the development.

Naveed says the pause will give them a chance to talk with the Department of Transportation to see where they stand on road construction. He believes there are better ways to grow the area aside from building more homes.

“We need to take a full stop right now and pause. We have enough townhomes and apartments. We need better growth in a different direction. We need more parks and public libraries,” he said.