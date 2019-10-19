Concord PD: 1 dead, 3 injured after drunk woman drives into construction zone

article

Concord police say a drunk driver hit four construction workers overnight, killing one of them.

Officers were called to Concord Mills Boulevard near Entry A at Concord Mills Mall for reports of a fatal crash involving four Crews Brothers Concrete workers.

Officers say Danyel McKenzie Middleton was going eastbound in a 2013 Dodge Dart when she drove into a construction zone, hitting the four crew members.

Socorro Maya Martinez, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. Victor Ortiz Ceyon is listed in serious condition and Marco Antonio Cruz is in critical condition. The third victim injured, Victorio Martinez Cruz, was treated and released from the hospital.

Following an investigatioln, Concord police determined that Middleton was impaired and her blood alcohol level was above the legal limit. She has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle.

Middleton is being held at the Cabarrus County jail where she is being held on a $1 million secured bond. Her first court date is set for Monday, Oct. 21. Police say she could face additional charges.