Concord police release surveillance photos of mall shooting suspect

Concord police have released new information on a possible suspect in the deadly shooting at Concord Mills Mall.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Dave and Buster's around 8:40 p.m. Saturday where they found a 13-year-old girl dead from a gunshot wound and 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys were shot.

After obtaining surveillance video and speaking to witnesses, detectives have determined that a man wearing a red and white checkered hoodie was seen shortly before the shooting in the Concord Mills mall parking lot displaying a firearm.

Shortly after, he was seen shooting in the direction of Dave & Buster’s, according to witnesses. Police believe the uniqueness of the red and white hoodie, someone may be able to provide an identity.

The Concord police chief Gacek to Twitter, specifically saying the two boys who were shot and are lucky to be alive.

"It’s highly unlikely this ‘person of interest’ went to the mall alone or is otherwise anonymous! Someone knows who he is and we NEED the public’s help!"

The Concord Police Department is continuing to ask anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.