Concord police search for 2 suspects accused of shooting teen multiple times

Concord police are searching for two suspects a shooting that left a 19-year-old seriously injured Tuesday morning.

Police say Jonathan Lawrence arrived at Atrium Health with several gunshot wounds around 11 a.m. Officers determined that the shooting took place near the intersection of Vance Drive and McKinnon Avenue.

Officers are currently looking for two suspects they believe were involved in the shooting. The first is described as a light-skinned black man, about 5'8" tall with ear length dreadlocks that have blond tips. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. He was armed.

The second suspect is also a black man, with short dreadlocks. He may be wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and may be armed with a gun.

Police say both suspects are described as being in their late teens/early 20s and fled the scene of the shooting on foot in the area of the Greens of Concord apartment complex.

The shooting was not random and the victim knew both of the suspects, according to police.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or call Cabarrus County Crimestoppers at 7004-93-CRIME.