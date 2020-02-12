Concord police search for suspects accused of carjacking woman in grocery store parking lot

Concord police are searching for four suspects who they say robbed and carjacked a woman outside of a grocery store.

The car stolen during this carjacking was a 2009 Toyota Camry. Police have not said that car has been recovered but police say they are still searching for 4 suspects.

Shoppers were going about their daily routines outside the Lidl on Christenbury Parkway in Concord where just last week, police say a 25-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot.

Officers say the victim was approached at gunpoint, one of the suspects opening her passenger side door demanding she get out of the car.

Investigators say the two suspects drove off, but not before stopping at a QT to pick up two more people.

FOX 46 learned this is just one of a number of incidents in the past month along Concord Mills Boulevard.

Crime stats from the Concord Police Department show burglaries are down, but larcenies, stolen vehicles and stealing from cars are all up.

Most crimes when mapped out across the Concord area are for shoplifting, but other crimes listed are for drug possession, assault with a deadly weapon and stolen cars.

Investigators are still searching for the four suspects, who are believed to be connected to an armed carjacking on Feb. 4 from the Lidl parking lot.

The suspects then left the QT in the woman’s 2009 black Toyota Camry with license plate number PKV-9193.

FOX 46 cameras caught several Concord Police officers patrolling the area today.

Lidl issued a statement, saying “the safety of our customers and our team is our highest priority, and we are working closely with local authorities as they conduct an investigation into this report. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we are unable to offer further details at this time.”

