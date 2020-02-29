Concord police searching for suspect who vandalized new high school under construction

The search is on for the people responsible for vandalizing Cabarrus County's newest high school and for many in the community they say it's disheartening to think a person or a group of people would do this.

"It's sad the way things are these days,"

A gate for security and a sign that says no trespassing are now in place after vandals got into the construction site and caused more than $100,000 in damage.

"They think its funny, but they don't realize it takes money and students lose out on going to school and having the things they need," neighbor Hope Hughey said.

According to police, the school was vandalized twice, once on Jan. 17 and then again on Jan. 20.

Some of the damage included broke windows, paint thrown throughout the school and even damage to the plumbing.

"It's heartbreaking to see the damage done in this school. This is our community and the kids who live in this community go to these schools and we want to bring justice to the people working in this community," said Captain Lee with Concord Police.

Concord police say while they don't have any suspects they do have an idea of who might be responsible.

"At this time, we believe that it's going to be juveniles involved in this and juveniles talk so hopefully someone in the community helps them come forward," Lee said.

Neighbors say they want whoever did this to face their punishment.

"I hope they find them and make them work and pay back what they've done. Putting them in handcuffs won't teach them a lesson," Hughey said.

Concord police are hoping the community can help them get results and find the people responsible. They're offering up to a $1,000 reward if you have any information you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-93-CRIME.