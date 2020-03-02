Concord teen missing for more than a month found in Virginia

article

A Concord teen who went missing from the AMC Theatre at Concord Mills Mall was found safe in Virginia, according to police.

Amy Rivera, 15, was last seen leaving the theatre on Jan. 18. Earlier that day, Rivera had been dropped off at the mall by her dad and was scheduled to be picked up later in the evening.

After an investigation into her disappearance was launched, friends told police Rivera "left the theater prior to the end of the movie, and did not tell anyone where she was going."

Surveillance video from Concord Mills shows Rivera outside of mall entrance #1 on the sidewalk alone. Concord Police believe that after she walked out of the camera's view she got into a vehicle.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has put out an alert in an effort to locate Rivera.

With assistance from the FBI, Rivera was found at the home of an acquaintance in Chesapeake, VA over the weekend. No further information has been released at this time.