Conover man sentenced of 18 years for sexually assaulting, abusing 3 children

article

A Conover man will spend at least 18 years behind bars for sexually and physically assaulting 13-year-old and 5-year-old girls, and a 9-year-old boy.

Jose Angel Melgar Guardado, 42, pleaded guilty as charged to incest with a child, statutory rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child and two counts of assault on a child under the age of 12 this week.

An investigation was launched in July 2018 after the Catawba County Department of Social Services was contacted about possible child neglect concerning the three children.

During an interview, the 13-year-old told detectives that she had been touched inappropriately by Guardado and that he had made her perform various sexual acts before he raped her.

The 9-year-old boy told investigators that he had been physically assaulted by the suspect, including in one instance when he says Guardado sexually assaulting the 13-year-old.

The 5-year-old girl also reported seeing the defendant inappropriately touching the oldest victim.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Guardado stated that he had started drinking and admitting to striking and touching the victims, repeatedly saying that he “made a big mistake.”

Advertisement

Guardado will have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years and is subject to deportation upon his release from prison.