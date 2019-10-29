Construction worker rescued after onsite injury

article

A construction worker in Charlotte was rescued after being injured onsite on Tuesday, Fox 46 has learned.

Medic and rescue crews responded to the construction site on North College Street. The worker was unable to climb down after being injured and the Charlotte Fire Department was called in to assist.

The worker was safely lowered to the ground using a construction site crane and turned over to Mecklenburg EMS. The injury, which is a lower extremity injury, is believed to be non life-threatening.