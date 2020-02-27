Construction workers say deadly Iredell Co. crash serves as reminder to slow down, move over

A truck driver is now facing charges in a deadly crash along I-40. Three men were killed Thursday morning.

Troopers say the driver, Logan Casey, did not slow down and hit a construction vehicle just after 3 a.m. Right now, he faces three counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Unfortunately, these types of crashes are a reality for construction workers across the Carolinas.

Many of these construction workers say they want people to realize that they're just trying to make it home to their families as well.



"I'm nervous. It could happen anywhere with the traffic the way it is today. It's something that inevitable," construction worker Terry Britt said

Britt knows all too well that crews can use cones, work trucks and flashing lights to protect themselves, but sometimes, it's still not enough.

"It's just sad. I hate it for these families," he said.

The scene in Iredell County Thursday morning was chaotic. Police say Casey, 27, hit the construction vehicle, which then hit the three workers in front of it, killing all of them. Britt says it's a sad reality for people just trying to do their job.

"You've got to watch what you do and also watch what they do as well."

Investigators say Casey's failure to slow down as he was approaching the construction zone is one of the biggest problems they face.

"If you watch, this is 45 through here. There are people doing 50 and 60 and not paying a lick of attention," Britt said.

A West Meckleburg fire truck was damaged earlier this week when a driver hit it while it was parked with the lights on.

"They'll move over, but they may not slow down so the biggest thing we can ask for as they move over is to slow down that way it gives us a safe area to operate," said Justin Westbook, who works with the department.

No one was injured in that incident but Westbrook says what happened in Iredell should be a reminder to drivers the importance of slowing down and moving over.

"Operating in the road way can be one of the most dangerous things we do,"

The driver in this case only received minor injuries and was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. Investigators say alcohol was not a factor.