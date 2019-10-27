Controversial circus visits Charlotte

Demonstrators could be seen in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon, protesting a circus show.

The Garden Bros. Circus held one of their shows at the Park Expo Center. The circus, which has been in operation for more than 100 years, is on tour throughout the United States and Canada.

The circus has also had to face reports of substandard conditions for the animals and allegations of animal abuse, which took center stage on the signs the protestors were holding near the entrances to the venue.

"The public perception of how these animals are treated is changing," said Kristen Moyer, one of the protestors. "People are becoming more aware of the cruelty involved in wild animal shows."

A video shared online by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals shows what the organization claims is an abuse of elephants. Reviews for the show, also online on review sites, have noted concern over the welfare of the animals at the shows.

"In order to train them to perform, they hit them with bullhooks, they stun them with stun guns," said Moyer.

FOX46 did reach out to Garden Bros. Circus for a comment on the protests and any statement they could provide on the treatment of animals within the circus.