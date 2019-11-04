Convicted felon accused in Friday shooting that left officer injured appears in court

New details have emerged in the case of a Friday morning shooting involving a federal officer.

Sources tell FOX 46 that the bullet that struck the FBI Safe Streets Task Force member serving a warrant in Charlotte was ‘friendly fire.’

On Monday, the suspect that brought police to the 4500 block of Oakburn Drive around 6 a.m. Friday appeared in court.

Larry McConneyhead, 47, will continue to be held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Jail, according to a judge.

A six-page criminal complaint detailing why officers were at his home in the first place was also released Monday afternoon, helping to paint a picture of what happened leading up to the dangerous shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers first found McConneyhead he was taking out the trash. The report says when McConneyhead saw police he ran back inside the home.

Officers then knocked on the door and announced police search warrant. When the door opened McConneyhead was pointing a gun at the team. That's when police say CMPD officer Heather Loveridge fired her weapon.

On Friday when FOX 46 talked to neighbors, many of them said the shooting left them shocked.

“It just proves you never know who you're staying next to,” Randy Brown said.

McConneyhead is facing charges dating back to 2016 involving drug trafficking and weapons and he does have a previous conviction in the state for trafficking cocaine in 1994 as well as a prior federal conviction.