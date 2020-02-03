Convicted felon on 'electronic monitoring' charged again in armed robbery

article

A 20-year-old convicted felon wearing an electronic monitor was one of two suspects charged in a recent robbery, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The armed robbery occurred at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 near the 2200 block of English Drive.

A 15-year-old boy told officers two young men took his phone after mentioning a firearm and assaulting him. CMPD officers were able to identify Travon Wingo, 20, as one of the suspects in this case and began working to locate him via the electronic monitor he was court-ordered to wear.

Wingo and the second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, were located before the suspects were able to sell the victim’s phone at a kiosk, police said.

Wingo has been charged with common law robbery, conspiracy to commit common law robbery, and possession of stolen property. At the time of this offense, Wingo was on active, felony probation stemming from an armed robbery-related case in which he was involved in December of 2018, police said.

Wingo had been court-ordered to wear an electronic monitor. He also has prior charges for breaking into motor vehicles and has also been found in possession of a firearm that had been stolen from an apparent, unsecured vehicle.

The 16-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile for common law robbery, conspiracy to commit common law robbery and possession of stolen property.