Convicted murderer escapes prison, authorities search

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Alabama overnight.

Steve Ray Murphy is a 64-year-old white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 5'8'' and 157 pounds.

Murphy was sentenced to life in prison in 1984 for murder.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at 800-831-8825 or call 911.

