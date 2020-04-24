Cooper orders K-12 schools to remain closed for rest of school year

article

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Friday that all public K-12 schools will continue remote learning for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, citing the safety and health of students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial back-to-school date was set on May 15, 2020. The North Carolina State Board of Education has been implementing an extended eLearning strategy, which includes a portal that students and families can access for supplemental learning opportunities.

"I want to thank our state Board of Education, Department of Public Instruction, our local school boards and Superintendents for their leadership ensuring schools have remained open for remote learning. I appreciate the hard work being done to overcome technology barriers," Gov. Cooper said on Friday.

WATCH FRIDAY'S NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

"When we closed schools to in-person instruction last month, we knew it would be difficult for a lot of students, especially those who lack high-speed internet, good food, or the safety and security that the school building offers," Gov. Cooper said. "This pandemic will be with us for some time. But I have every confidence we will find a way to get schools open safely in the new school year. These challenges will require close coordination with the Board, DPI, and the General Assembly, and I hope to continue working together."

Gov. Cooper said the 2020-2021 school year will not be “business as usual.” There will be new measures in place to protect health when school buildings open again.

In just one day, more than 400 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina with 16 additional deaths, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Currently, 8,052 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state and 269 have died from the virus.