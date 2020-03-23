Cooper orders schools closed through May 15

article

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Monday that he will sign an executive order to shut down schools through May 15. Cooper cited the safety and health of students during the coronavirus pandemic as the reason.

Public schools grades K-12 will be affected. The initial date was May 27. The North Carolina State Board of Education announced on Monday an extended eLearning strategy, which includes a portal that students and families can access for supplemental learning opportunities.

"Throughout this crisis, we have taken early, aggressive action to flatten the curve and prevent a spike in cases that would overwhelm our medical system and jeopardize the health of those who are ill," Gov. Cooper said.

The Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said on Monday that 'the numbers are not encouraging,' as the coronavirus pandemic has no end in sight. Restaurants have been ordered to do takeout only and are not allowed to do dine-in service. As other states such as Michigan and Massachusetts declare a stay-at-home advisory statewide, no such order has occurred yet in North Carolina.

"I appreciate everyone on the front lines of this pandemic – health care workers, child care workers, custodians, restaurant crews, state employees, law enforcement, corrections officers, grocery store workers – and too many others to list," Gov. Cooper said on Monday.