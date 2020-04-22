Cornelius family collecting cards for healthcare workers

A Cornelius family is getting results for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. They’re collecting hand-written thank you cards from people and delivering them to Atrium and Novant hospitals.

FOX 46 spoke with the Henderlite-Hallman family about the experience.

“It’s really nice to see them because they’re all so appreciative and it makes them so happy to have a simple card that we made,” said Reagan Henderlite.

Instead of using the extra free time to themselves... they’re thinking of others. “One thing the girls decided to do was start the Instagram account and reach out to their friends in addition to making hundreds of cards which they did,” said Erin Hallman, Mother.

Reagan Henderlite and Jessica Hallman created an Instagram account which is where they got other people to join them in creating cards for healthcare workers. So far, they’ve created hundreds and delivered them along with their brothers, Colin and Hunter.

“It feels like the community is coming together at a time like this and it’s good knowing people are there to help others,” Jessica Hallman.

The Henderlite-Hallman family has also created a basket to place outside of their front door. Many of the neighbors have also joined in and left cards to be delivered.

“They are on the frontlines and I’ve seen it firsthand during normal times but what they’re doing now is extraordinary,” said Erin Hallman.

