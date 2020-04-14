Cornelius Police make little boy's birthday special with drive-by parade

Police in Cornelius to help make a little boy's birthday a special one by doing a drive-by parade.

Video posted to the Cornelius Police Department's Facebook page shows half a dozen police cruisers ride down little Aiden's street.

Amid flashing lights, the officers sing Aiden 'Happy Birthday' while he stands on the sidewalk with his dad and waves.

They even brought a small gift for the little boy, making his 'quarantine birthday' one to remember.

We hope Aiden had a wonderful day!