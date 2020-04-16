Cornelius woman says mom tested positive for COVID-19 at nursing home

A Cornelius woman says she's terrified after her mother tested positive for COVID-19 while staying at a rehab facility.

Kathy Chenette says finding out her mom is sick was shocking.

“I was devastated."

Chenette is now one of dozens caring for a loved one that contracted COVID-19 while in a rehab facility. In this case, it's her 81-year-old mother.

"I thought she was going to be in the safest place possible because they're not letting people in.”

She says her mom has been at Autumn Care in Cornelius for three weeks. Last week she spiked a temperature and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The next day she tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s very scary, you don't know what's going to happen."

Kathy decided her mom would be safer at home and removed her from the facility. She says now the challenge is caring for her mom while keeping herself safe as well.

"I go back and forth and every time in my mask, gloves, shirt, hoodie, and when I get back to my house, I take everything off, and then I take a shower. I took four showers yesterday."

She says while the unknown is scary, the support has warmed her heart.

"The support that I have gotten from the people, it's just amazing. People have reached out and offered to be here as much as they can."

Helping her and her mom get through this difficult time.