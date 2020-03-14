Coronavirus: 6 new cases in South Carolina

article

State health officials announced on Saturday that South Carolina has now confirmed six additional cases of the coronavirus bringing the statewide tally to 19.

Two of those new cases are in Kershaw County. Both patients are being isolated in the hospital and the origin of the virus is unknown for both. One of the new cases is from Lexington County. The patient has no known recent travel or exposure to the coronavirus. they are currently being isolated in the hospital.

The three other cases are in Beaufort County.

Three of those cases are in Beauford County, two in Kershaw County, and one case in Lexington County.

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.