Coronavirus cases more than double in Mecklenburg County; total now at 32

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in Mecklenburg County has risen to 32, more doubling overnight. County health officials also say more than two cases of it being ‘community spread.’

That means in those cases is they do not know where people are getting the coronavirus they can't trace it back to travel or some other reason.

The latest reports came in Thursday morning. The number of cases was standing at 14 Wednesday evening, but health officials updated the county website. There was no indication of where the new cases originated from.

To help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mecklenburg County ordered a prohibition on gathering and developed teleworking plans. The county has noted that this means some facilities and services will be operating on reduced schedules. Our Public Health response to the COVID-19 will continue at full capacity.

This doesn't mean the health department doesn't want you to get out and live your life, you just have to be smart about it.

Officials say they want you to exercise like many people were doing at Renaissance Park in west Charlotte, just make sure you're staying six feet away from people because you can't assume that the person next to you is negative.

There is a process, however, for making contact with those who may have been exposed.

Advertisement

“You may have someone in your apartment building or at work who has tested positive, that does not mean you’re a contact. When we receive a positive test, we go through an investigative process those individuals will go through a process to determine who is at risk will receive direct contact from the health department that they need to be tested, right now what we're seeing is some panic is that they've heard there's someone positive in their area, and they're assuming that they've been exposed that is not necessarily the case,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Mecklenburg County health officials say they have been able to isolate those cases involving community spread and the people who have come in contact with those who have tested positive.

20 counties in North Carolina have identified cases of the virus. Nationwide, the CDC says there are more than 7,000 coronavirus cases in the United States and 97 deaths.





