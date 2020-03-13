Coronavirus restrictions putting livelihoods on the line for some local business owners

The doors are open, food is cooking and the drinks are being poured at Sammy’s Pub in Belmont.

"St. Patrick’s day is typically one of the busiest days of the year and everything is being cancelled except the employee’s bill,” said John Bailey, the owner of Sammy’s.

Owner Bailey says the annual St. Patrick’s Day fest ivies will continue despite the coronavirus, but the restaurant is taking extra precautions-,

"If you’re in one of the higher risk demographics, as much as we'd like to see you, don’t come. Stay inside and follow the rules that the health department is recommending," Bailey said.

This year there was supposed to be a bar crawl for the first time thanks to new restaurants and bars in the area.

"I certainly know what my employee payroll is we're a mom and pop on the main street in Belmont and it would hurt if we would have to close," he said.

It was the first time something like that was possible for Sammy’s but with the crawl now canceled, Bailey says the decision to keep Sammy’s open has less to do with fun and more to do with finance.

"It would impact me pretty heavily. Not only do I enjoy working I think hard work builds character, but I also rely on work to pay the bills," employee Mikayla Rayn said.

Earlier this week, Governor Roy Cooper announced any event over 100 should be cancelled or postponed. 100 people is the max amount that can be in Sammy's and Bailey say they don't plan to exceed that.

"I’m not worried for myself, [but] I don’t want to run the risk of putting someone else in that position who might be at risk because that’s not the responsibility I want to have," Brittany Mathena said.

