Coroner: Man decapitated in an industrial accident at Alabama chicken plant

A Eufaula, Alabama man was killed Tuesday afternoon in an industrial accident at the chicken processing plant in Baker Hill, according to Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman.

Carlos Lynn, 39, worked for the company contracted to clean equipment inside a plant owned by Tyson Foods. He died just before 5 p.m., when he was cleaning a piece of equipment called a chiller, Chapman said.

It was formerly the Keystone Foods plant, but was purchased by Tyson.

The cause of death was decapitation, Chapman said.

“He got caught in a pinch-point of the equipment,” the coroner said.

Lynn worked for PSSI, which cleaned plant equipment.

Calls to PSSI and the Tyson plant were not immediately returned. The plant located about 15 miles south of Eufaula.

Statement from the company issued Wednesday:

"We're investigating an accident at our Eufaula, Alabama facility yesterday that involved a worker employed by an outside contractor and will provide more information when we can. We’re grateful for the swift response and assistance of local emergency personnel.

It was not clear if the plant was still in operation on Wednesday.