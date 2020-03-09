Coroner: SC woman hit and killed while helping injured deer

article

A woman who authorities say stopped to help an injured deer on a South Carolina road was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Andrea Leigh Owens, 39, was with her husband in Anderson County early Sunday when they stopped their car to help the deer that had been hit and hurt, news outlets reported, citing a coroner’s office news release.

Another vehicle struck Owens while she was rendering aid to the animal, Anderson County Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson said. Owens was taken to a hospital where she died in surgery.

The driver who hit Owens was not charged, news outlets reported. The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol were investigating.