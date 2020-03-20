County-by-County: 167 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina

article

There are now 167 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 3,000 tests have been confirmed, showing that about four percent of tests are coming back with positive results. NCDHHS website says there are 10,442 cases across the United States as of Friday morning and 150 deaths.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state has seen its first cases of 'community spread', meaning the patient didn't come into contact with a known case or travel out of the country recently.

Governor Cooper and state health officials say this has launched us into a new state of action where the goal is to 'mitigate' rather than 'contain'. They say more cases are inevitable and because of this, schools could stay closed even longer.

GOV. COOPER: NC SEES FIRST CASE OF COMMUNITY SPREAD; SCHOOLS LIKELY TO REMAIN CLOSED PAST MARCH 30

The following counties in North Carolina have confirmed cases of coronavirus: