County officials prepare for incoming winter weather

Grab a coat and an umbrella: Rain and snow are going to hit the Charlotte area.

Thursday has been declared a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day with up to three inches of snow possible in some areas.

There won't be any chance for sledding or heavy accumulation locally, but counties in our area are still doing what they can to be prepared.

One of the reasons we won't see an accumulation is because the roads are just too warm for it to stick, but again the black ice still a very real possibility so you'll want to drive safely to and from your destinations.

York, Union and Iredell counties say they're working closely with their emergency management departments to monitor the forecast for now and yield to North Carolina Department of Transportation to handle the roads.

MORNING RAIN, AFTERNOON SNOW COULD CAUSE SLICK CONDITIONS

NCDOT says its trucks and crews are ready and on standby to respond. The department says typically they don't do anything if it's less than half an inch of snow and they won't treat the roads with brine if it's raining.

Without the roads being treated there will be a threat for black ice Thursday night into Friday.

Studies show that crashes increase by five percent when black ice is on the road and the distance required to stop is ten times further than normal. Remember, if you do hit black ice, don't hit the breaks or gas. Just turn your wheel in the same direction in which your car is moving, until it comes to a rest.

