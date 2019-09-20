Couple accused of committing more than 100 sex crimes against young children

A couple accused of committing sex crimes involving nine children is behind bars, accused of more than 100 sex crimes against children.

Chester Police say this is one of the worst cases they've ever investigated and are still adding charges. The couple faces more than 50 charges each for sex crimes against children.

"Criminal sexual conduct, first degree, exploitation of a minor and disseminating harmful materials to a minor," a Chester Police spokesperson said Friday afternoon.

Chester County police are investigating one of the worst cases of child sexual assault they've ever seen.

"Out of 26 years of law enforcement, I have not yet come across a case as disturbing as this one. Incredibly disturbing."

Bradley Corlew Sr. and Sarah Lacy are under arrest for sex crimes against nine children ranging in ages from two to 11 years old.

"No one thinks about the children and the life they have to continue to live. This scars them. It kind of halts their relationship process going forward and I don't think that's fair," a neighbor told FOX 46.

According to police, Lacy moved out of the house with her children and reported incidents of domestic violence to Rock Hill police.

Police say the incidents took place on Ella Street in Chester.

"I should've ran up there and got those babies, but I had no clue. If I’d have had a clue they would've been down here," she said.

Police are issuing warrants for additional charges and in the meantime, the children have been placed with child protective services.

"They're tortured and they'll take that torture with them forever."