Couple, baby shot at on I-485 in terrifying road rage incident

A Saint Pauls, NC woman told FOX 46 that she felt lucky to be alive Wednesday after getting caught in a violent road rage incident. She was especially grateful when she was finally able to get out of the car and saw just how close those bullet holes were to her, her boyfriend and her child.

Monday afternoon Nidia Larios found herself doing the unthinkable in the middle of a busy highway: She was huddling over her one-year-old son trying to shield him from flying bullets.

"Never in my 28 years would I have thought this would have happened. I only see this on movies,” she told FOX 46. "I was scared more for him than I was for me."

Larios was traveling to Charlotte to visit family. According to her traffic on I-485 was at a standstill, and when it did start moving, Larios said the man in front of them slammed on breaks out of nowhere.

"My boyfriend threw his hands up like ‘why did you do that?’"

Larios says instead of driving away, the man started yelling out of the window.

"I had my windows rolled up, and then I heard ‘pop pop.’”

Advertisement

She says her boyfriend then sped off, trying to get them out of danger.

“If it wasn't for my boyfriend speeding he would have shot me,” she said.

Larios describes the afternoon as blur but went on to say she won’t forget what the investigator told her: "She said I was really lucky. She said usually when it hits the metal it bounces back but it stayed in there."

All of the bullet missed Nidia, her boyfriend and her one-year-old son. She says she can't help but think how things could have been much worse.

"I really hope and pray that they can get him because he shot at us, the next person might not be as lucky as we were.”

Police are continuing to investigate, but so far, no arrests have been made in this case.

