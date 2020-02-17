Couple charged in deadly hit-and-run in northwest Charlotte

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in northwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Just before 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, police responded to the 6400 block of Old Plank Road at the intersection of Almora Drive where a 2014 Ford F-150 collided with a 2002 Honda Accord.

A witness told police that the driver of the Ford hopped out of the truck and got into a black Toyota 4-Runner that had stopped at the scene. The 4-Runner, driven by a white female, fled the scene with a man.

Medic and Charlotte Fire were called to the scene where the female driver of the Honda, Maniche Nichole Wilson, was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates that the Honda Accord was stopped at the stop sign on Almora Drive waiting to turn left onto Old Plank Road. The Ford was traveling down Old Plank Road well above the speed limit when the Honda pulled out into the intersection into the path of the Ford.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection and crossed the opposite lane of travel and came to final rest on the shoulder of Old Plank Road. A witness stopped to help and that's when they saw the driver of the Ford get into the Toyota 4-runner.

Detectives later found the Toyota 4-Runner and owner at a nearby address. The driver and registered owner of the Ford, Michael Paul Himes, was found inside of the home and taken into custody.

Himes has been charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, and reckless driving.

The owner of the Toyota 4-Runner was determined to be Himes' girlfriend, Lauren Elizabeth Kerr. She was also arrested and charged with aid and abet felony hit and run. She is also being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.