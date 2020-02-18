Court orders temporary injunction against NC voter ID law

article

The North Carolina Court of Appeals ordered an injunction temporarily blocking a law that would require voters to carry an ID with them to the polling booths.

In 2018 voters passed a constitutional amendment requiring voter ID, which required the General Assembly to enact laws governing photo ID's for voting. Shortly after a group sued to block the law saying the law violated the constitution due its racially discriminatory nature.

Democrats released a statement saying the ID law suppresses voters and "disproportionately impacts African American voters to their detriment."

A final decision is yet to be made in the case but the NC Court of Appeals says the plaintiffs have merit and that until the law is finalized, irreperable harm could be a result.