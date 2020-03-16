Courts, workers at risk for COVID-19 adjust

More than half of the jobs in the US are at risk for the novel coronavirus because they rely on coming in close contact with others.

“I am working from home now,” said Charlotte attorney Walter Bowers in a video interview.

Due the concerns over COVID-19, Bowers has stopped meeting with his clients in person.

“I had to switch to more phone consultations just to make sure some of our clients felt comfortable,” he said. “They didn’t have to make an unnecessary trip to our office and things of that nature.”

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley says crowded courthouses could put hundreds of people at risk.

“We must be proactive in taking steps to prioritizes the health and safety of our fellow North Carolinians,” she said. “While also maintaining the integrity of our judicial system.”

Starting March 16, most district and superior court cases will be postponed for the next 30 days. The order, Beasley said, “will allow us to drastically reduce the exposure.” Exceptions include:

Proceedings necessary to preserve the right to due process of law (Ex: first appearance, bond hearing, appointment of counsel for an indigent defendant, probation hearing, probably cause hearing, etc.)

Proceedings for the purpose of obtaining emergency relief (Ex: domestic violence protection order, temporary restraining order, juvenile custody order, judicial consent to juvenile medical treatment order, civil commitment order, etc.)

The emergency directive does not apply to any proceeding in which a jury or grand jury have already been empaneled. All counties will post a notice at all court facilities directing anyone who has likely been exposed to COVID-19 to not enter the courthouse.

“The toughest part is not a certainty that at the end of the 30 days that we will be back to where we were,” said Bowers.

Other professions considered to be at risk are also making adjustments. CMPD’s officers are getting personal protective equipment, like medical professionals, and developing protocols in case an officer tests positive.

“A roll call space or anything else would be immediately cleaned and sanitized to the best of our ability,” said CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes.

Estes says the jail has protocols in place in case an inmate tests positive which includes treatment and isolation.

Some law enforcement agencies around the country are giving its officers industrial strength disinfectants. CMPD officers are being told to keep a safe space.

Waste Pro trash collectors are taking precautions “similar to devastating weather events,” said senior vice president Ron Pecora. “Our cities, towns, parishes and counties are also planning and preparing for potential interruptions in municipal services.”

Pecora says crews have been “on the street in full force every day” and does not believe COVID-19 poses any “elevated risk” to waste industry workers.

Minit Maids, a cleaning service in Charlotte, will refuse to take jobs from customers who are coughing or sick. This week, 20 customers have skipped or suspended service, according to president Rick Douglas.

“If an employee is coughing or feverish they cannot go out and clean. They have to stay home,” said Douglas. “And for the customers we ask if they’re sick they need to inform us so we don’t send a team in and risk everybody else getting infected.”

Douglas doesn’t know what he will do if one of his employees catches the virus. He is considering paying a two-week leave if an employee needs to self-quarantine.

“It’s nothing that we’ve instituted yet because we’re kind of waiting a little bit on the administration, the feds, to come in with whatever they’re going to do,” said Pecora.

Pecora gave his 15 cleaning employees face masks and gloves.

“They were hard to find but we have enough for everybody to go around,” he said.

He says some customers canceled cleanings but paid anyway, which he thanks. That money helps his employees who he says can’t afford to stop working.

“We sent one girl out today that had bronchitis,” he said. “She took a mask with her today as did everybody else.”