COVID-19 deaths rise to nearly 100 in SC, 115 new cases reported

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 115 new cases of coronavirus and 10 additional deaths Tuesday afternoon.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,553 and those who have died to 97.

Of those 10 deaths, eight were elderly patients with underlying health conditions, one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions and another is under investigation.

More than 33,800 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state.

DHEC’s Public Lab is operating under extended hours, seven days a week. The turnaround times for tests right now is about 24 to 48 hours.

You can view cases by county and interactive maps with the latest confirmed and estimated cases.

Residents are reminded to practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items and regularly washing your hands