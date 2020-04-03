COVID-19 in SC: McMaster closes more 'non-essential' businesses, 34 deaths reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday three additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 34.
The three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County.
“If we all take seriously our individual obligations to help prevent the spread of the disease, we have the potential to save lives,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC medical consultant. “Our sympathies are with the friends and family of these three individuals, and with all the loved ones who’ve lost someone to this disease.”
DHEC also is reporting 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties. The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Anderson County: 5 cases
Beaufort County: 2 cases
Berkeley County: 9 cases
Charleston County: 16 cases
Chester County: 1 case
Clarendon County: 3 cases
Dorchester County: 1 case
Edgefield County: 1 case
Florence County: 3 cases
Georgetown County: 1 case
Greenville County: 20 cases
Greenwood County: 1 case
Horry County: 1 case
Jasper County: 1 case
Kershaw County: 7 cases
Lee County: 5 cases
Lancaster County: 5 cases
Laurens County: 2 cases
Lexington County: 8 cases
Newberry County: 1 case
Orangeburg County: 1 case
Pickens County: 2 cases
Richland County: 24 cases
Spartanburg County: 10 cases
Sumter County: 9 cases
Union County: 1 case
York County: 7 cases
Gov. McMaster also expanded his original order on Friday closing 'non-essential' businesses. It now includes the following: furniture, jewelry, clothing and shoes, florists, books, crafts, music, and department stores.
Stores that can remain open include gas stations, grocery stores, hardware stores, home improvement stores, and firearm retailers.
This new order will go into effect on Monday, April 6 at 5 p.m. The previous order had closed entertainment venues, recreational and athletic facilities, along with close-contact service providers such as hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, and massage services.
McMaster's second executive order issued Friday begins immediately - suspending short term rentals throughout the state to people traveling from coronavirus hotspots across the country. This includes hotels, short-term rentals, vacation homes, B&Bs, and timeshares.
McMaster said members of the military, first responders, and commercial transport workers are except from this order.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.