COVID-19 outbreak reported at Charlotte nursing home

article

A Charlotte nursing home has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 with at least 15 residents and two employees testing positive for the virus.

Thrive Senior Living says they have tested the majority of their residents at The Social at Cotswold and found that more than a dozen were infected with coronavirus.

The nursing home says they have informed other residents and their family members of the outbreak.

"Our highest priority remains the well-being of our residents and team members. We continue practicing an extremely diligent and aggressive approach to health," Thrive Senior Living said in a statement.

The organization says they are continuing testing procedures and working to ensure the safety of their residents.

"The Social at Cotswold continues to follow all protocol and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Mecklenburg County Health Department to help ensure the health and safety of everyone in our community."