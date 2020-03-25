COVID-19 patient leaves heartwarming message for ICU nurses

article

A COVID-19 patient who was recently discharged from the intensive care unit at Cleveland Clinic left a heartwarming message for the nurses who are taking such great care of people.

Cleveland Clinic did not identify the patient who wished the nurses well, but the inspiring message has reached thousands, showing how people are coming together during this difficult time.

"On days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive, unable to talk you for the time that you poured into me," part of the message read. "I want you to know that I think you are all rockstars."

This window has been the most impactful window in my life. On days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive, unable to thank you for the time that you poured into me — and although I will probably never get the chance to pour that same love and support into you, I want you to know that I think you all are rockstars.

I watched some of you have good nights and some bad nights but what was consistent every night was that you care for people.

Today I leave this ICU a changed person, hopefully for the better, not only because of your medical healing and God’s direction and guidance, but with the fact of knowing that there are such wonderful people dedicated to the care and concern of others.

God bless each of you.

The patient said they left "a changed person," thanks to the nurses who are showing up for us every day, no matter what.