COVID-19 testing sites being set up in area parking lots

Some Urgent Care Centers across Charlotte are turning into outdoor COVID-19 testing sites and healthcare workers have made it an easy task for those who need to be tested.

For this drive-thru testing, you don't even get out of the car. You'll simply register to test online and drive up for your appointment where you'll be tested in minutes.

Right now, tents are set up all over Charlotte to conduct the tests. Tryon Medical set up shop at an Aldi grocery store and now better med is set up right outside of its Urgent Care Facility on South Boulevard.

“What it does is we've set up the ability to examine and test people right in their vehicles so they don't have to get out of the car so it makes it convenient for them. It also helps limit the spread in case they are carriers of COVID-19,” said Dr. Shawn Borich.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, many people are still anxious over testing. As the number of cases grow, more people want to know where they stand without making a doctor's appointment.

“Each of our tests will come back in 24 to 48 hours. They're run by an emergency approved FDA lab. The tests are FDA certified and it's simply a nasal swab. It takes about 10 to 30 seconds to perform,” Dr. Borich said.

The testing at Better Med is FDA approved. Better Med offices in Richmond started drive-thru testing last week. They're seeing 400 patients a day, but for now, only people with all symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested.

Advertisement

“During the exam, we're looking for symptoms you may have that may require hospitalization. We have a list and if you meet those criteria... We will send you directly to the emergency department,” said Borich.

With this testing, you will pay a co-pay for your exam. If you don't have insurance, there's a flat rate fee for those cases.

