COVID-19 vs. Flu: Knowing the difference in your symptoms

Many health officials have said that the symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu and even just allergies, so we’re breaking down the difference for you.

The main thing you need to know when talking differences between flu and coronavirus is the shortness of breath.

“It's more of a heavier cough, you know they're actually having the shortness of breath. Just like maybe walking from here to the door, they'll get short of breath,” nurse practitioner Krystal Lane said.

Doctors say the coronavirus presents flu-like symptoms but you will also be out of breath simply walking around your home.

“If you keep your hands washed, make sure you stay away from anyone that is sick and running a fever. If you, yourself, are running a fever or sick stay at home, don't go out,” said Lane.

In North Carolina, there are now 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Lane is a nurse practitioner at Better Med in Charlotte. She says work has been busy with teaching people differences in flu and coronavirus.

“With the flu… what we've seen so far are patients who present with high fevers, body aches, chills, sometimes they have coughing and sometimes they don't. The coronavirus seems to be attacking more of the respiratory system,” she said.

Health care workers are also taking precautions wearing masks and keeping hand sanitizer nearby.

Another question we had for Lane was with allergy season approaching how does someone know whether or not they're having an allergic reaction and not experiencing symptoms of coronavirus? She says again, shortness of breath is the main difference.