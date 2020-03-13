Cox Elementary School sanitized after student came into contact with coronavirus patient

The coronavirus is impacting an elementary school in Cabarrus County.

A student at Cox Mill Elementary had to be quarantined after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the principal.

Common areas and classrooms have been cleaned and disinfected and will continue to be cleaned, according to the principal.

The message goes on to say the student’s family has also been quarantined and the student has not been identified by the health department as contagious. The principal also says everyday they're talking with health officials for guidance.

The school was open Friday, but some students were absent.

“You can tell a lot of kids are missing classes, my daughter said there were like ten kids in her class missing,” parent Guadalupe Moss said.

Neither Cabarrus County Schools nor the Cabarrus Health Alliance has confirmed anything involving Cox Mill Elementary.

The Health Alliance says there is one presumptive coronavirus case in Cabarrus County of someone who traveled internationally.

A Health Alliance spokesperson tells me she believes cases deserve patient privacy. She refused to answer why she believes that when the situation involves a potential health concern at a public school.

Aarthi Shankar is a parent of two students at Cox Mill. She says parents have a right to know, and she's glad the school is keeping them informed.

“Absolutely it's a good thing the school took a step on it and informed everybody you don't want miscommunications piling up or rumors popping up, especially in these kind of crisis,” Shankar said.

Cox Mill Elementary was also used as a polling site last week for Super Tuesday.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance did not respond when FOX 46 emailed to ask if people who voted here need to take any extra steps.

